Fela Kuti (Nigeria, 1971) - Why Black Man Dey Suffer

La Dépêche d'Abidjan

Fela Anikulapo Kuti

Why Blackman dey suffer



Why Blackman dey suffer today Why Blackman dey suffer today Why Blackman no get money today Why Blackman no get money today Why Blackman no go for moon today Why Blackman no go for moon today This is the reason why (tell me now) This is the reason why (tell me again) This is the reason why We dey sit down for our landi jeje We dey sit down for our landi jeje We dey mind our business jeje Some people come from far away land Dem fight us and take our land Dem take our people and spoil our towns Na since then trouble starti o (hun, hun) Na since then trouble starti o (one more time) Na since then trouble starti o (hun) Our riches dem take away to their land In return dem give us their colony Dem take our culture away from us Dem give us dem culture we no understand Black people we no know ourselves We no know our ancestral heritage We dey fight each other everyday We're never together, we're never together at all We're never together, we're never together at all That is why Blackman dey suffer today (That is why Blackman dey suffer today) Tell me again; (That is why Blackman dey suffer today) They take our culture away; (That is why Blackman dey suffer today) They take our riches away; (That is why Blackman dey suffer today) They take our land from us; (That is why Blackman dey suffer today) They take our people away; (That is why Blackman dey suffer today) We have to think of time to come; (That is why Blackman dey suffer today) We have to think of our children to come; (That is why Blackman dey suffer today) We have to be together and unite; (That is why Blackman dey suffer today) That is why Blackman dey suffer today (That is why Blackman dey suffer today) That is why Blackman no go for moon today; (That is why Blackman dey suffer today) That is why Blackman no get money today; (That is why Blackman dey suffer today) That is why Blackman dey suffer (That is why Blackman dey suffer today) That is why Blackman dey suffer today (That is why Blackman dey suffer today) That is why Blackman dey suffer today (That is why Blackman dey suffer today) That is why Blackman dey suffer today (That is why Blackman dey suffer today)



Fela Anikulapo Kuti

Nigéria, 1971.

